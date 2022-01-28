Area school celebrates National School Choice Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District, and schools across the nation, are acknowledging the various education options available to families as part of School Choice Week.
ECASD offers early learning, traditional brick-and-mortar schooling, charter, virtual, special education.
The school district also offers dual immersion learning and Montessori education for elementary students.
School Choice Week not only focuses on meeting the needs of students, but creating learning opportunities.
Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of special education at ECASD, said though most families are continuing with traditional learning, doesn't shy away from adding different schooling options.
"Since COVID, and the switch for all districts to have to really think about virtual instruction. Our numbers in the Eau Claire Virtual School have definitely increased within the last year or so, and I think that provided a different option for students and families and some students are really finding that very successful for themselves," said Van Vleet.
In the 2021-2022 school year, ECASD's virtual learning program expanded to K-12 learning, and serves over 190 students.
The district's Montessori, elementary option has also grown, increasing from 287 students to 294 over the last year.
School Choice Week is also focused on exploring different learning ideas brought forth by faculty, family and the community, like the Arctic Zone, a project-based learning experience at North Star Middle School.