Cadott School District approves $10M referendum question; seeking to improve school building

CADOTT (WQOW) - Residents in Cadott will vote on a nearly $10 million school referendum in April. That decision was made during a special meeting Thursday night.
Superintendent Jenny Starck told News 18 the money would be used for improvements to the junior/senior high school. A big chunk of the funds would be used to build an addition to the Career Tech Ed area. Other improvements include accessibility updates and adding air conditioning to the school.
If approved, the majority of the work would be done in 2024 but some things could be started on as early as this summer.
Homeowners can expect their tax bill to go up three cents for every $1,000 of home value for the next 20 years. For example, owners of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $6 per year.