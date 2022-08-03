Eau Claire area schools, Student Transit, battling staffing challenges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Staffing challenges have plagued just about every industry in the country, and as a new school year arrives, it’s clear Eau Claire area schools are no exception.
Brandon Wick is the human resources director for the Eau Claire Area School District. He’s the one behind the scenes searching high and low for candidates to work in the district.
“Hiring for us is a year-round process,” Wick said. "We work on building those candidate pipelines, from the universities. We have incredible partnerships with UW-Eau Claire, [UW-] Stout, [and UW-] River Falls.”
Wick said building pipelines is critical to getting the highest quality teachers, coaches and support personnel. He explained the district is currently in great shape when it comes to teachers, but has some work to do for other roles.
“Currently we are looking to fill a lot of our sports staff positions, so that’s really a great fit for people looking for some hours throughout the day," Wick said. "Some of the other options we have available [are] custodial, food and nutrition. A lot of those positions are available, especially at this time of the year.”
Smaller districts in the area are having some staffing challenges as well. Dr. Lee Bush, the interim superintendent for neighboring New Auburn School District, said part of the challenge of hiring in a smaller district boils down to losing candidates to larger school districts.
“There are big districts that can offer more benefits, money, salary, to those who are in smaller districts, and if there’s somebody who is living within travel distance to a larger district, they are going to find that attractive, that’s for sure," Bush said. "Although, there are many things in smaller districts that teachers are going to find attractive, [like] smaller class sizes, better relationships with students in that way, [and a] sense of community.”
School districts both big and small require reliable bussing. Eau Claire Student Transit is ready for the fall, but still hopes to hire between ten and fifteen new drivers.
“As I stand here today, I’m confident that we are going to be able to cover everything to start the school year out, but it’s going to take all hands on deck that we have in order for that to happen," Student Transit Director of Operations Jim Fey said. "Our people are working so hard and you can’t ask them to do any more.”
Ultimately, each one of these jobs serves the same priority -- what’s best for area students.
“One of the nice things that our school district and our partners has going for us is that this is one of the best industries that you can have," Wick said. "Our mission is to educate kids.”