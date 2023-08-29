Eau Claire school resource officer gives emergency preparedness tips for back-to-school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School has started for some families in area with other schools set to start soon. According to officials, it's the perfect time for families to plan for emergencies.
Detective David Chapin, a school resource officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said one of the best ways to stay safe is to be prepared. He said some of the common emergencies at school and at home are fires, medical or severe weather.
To be prepared, Chapin said communication is key and families should have conversations about safety before the school year begins.
"Whether that be a fire or a medical emergency, when and how to call 911, or just coming up with some simple plans, if the parents aren't home and something happens, where should your kid go? Do they have a phone? Who's a trusted adult that they can talk to," Chapin said.
According to Chapin having emergency contact information lists, emergency meeting places in case of a fire and knowing all the exits in a building are good steps to staying safe. He also said reaching out to your school resource officer is also a great way to learn more as they work not just for the students — but families as well.
Another way to learn more is the Eau Claire County Emergency Management Division's "Prepare Eau Claire" page.