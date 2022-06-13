 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ECASD participating in Xcel energy-saving program, could impact summer-school programs

  • Updated
  • 0
Xcel Energy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Summer school programs kicked off on June 13 for the Eau Claire Area School District. Their participation in an energy-saving program is saving them money and has potential to impact summer programs on the hottest days of the season.

ECASD has been a part of an energy savings program with Xcel Energy since 1995. Officials at the school district tell us the program has helped them to save around $170,000 on average in recent years.

Participating in the program means the school district will shutdown to a pre-determined level of energy consumption on peak demand days.

"When a normal school building is open, we've already gone through and determined what needs to be shut down or what needs to be turned off," Jeff Nestor, facilities planning manager for the school district, explained. "It's not strictly based on how much energy we are using at the time, it's strictly based on what we need to do to get down to that pre-determined level."

June 14 brings with it a risk of an energy emergency, and since it falls on an even calendar day, Xcel Energy may require the district to reduce its energy use to the point where district buildings would need to close.

If that happens, parents will be notified of which programs exactly are cancelled for the day, in the same way they would be notified of snow days in the winter. The afternoon programs like indoor sports camps would be at biggest risk, since the hottest part of the day will have many cranking the AC.

