ECASD participating in Xcel energy-saving program, could impact summer-school programs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Summer school programs kicked off on June 13 for the Eau Claire Area School District. Their participation in an energy-saving program is saving them money and has potential to impact summer programs on the hottest days of the season.
ECASD has been a part of an energy savings program with Xcel Energy since 1995. Officials at the school district tell us the program has helped them to save around $170,000 on average in recent years.
Participating in the program means the school district will shutdown to a pre-determined level of energy consumption on peak demand days.
"When a normal school building is open, we've already gone through and determined what needs to be shut down or what needs to be turned off," Jeff Nestor, facilities planning manager for the school district, explained. "It's not strictly based on how much energy we are using at the time, it's strictly based on what we need to do to get down to that pre-determined level."
June 14 brings with it a risk of an energy emergency, and since it falls on an even calendar day, Xcel Energy may require the district to reduce its energy use to the point where district buildings would need to close.
If that happens, parents will be notified of which programs exactly are cancelled for the day, in the same way they would be notified of snow days in the winter. The afternoon programs like indoor sports camps would be at biggest risk, since the hottest part of the day will have many cranking the AC.