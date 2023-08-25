ECASD sees record donations for Adopt-a-Backpack program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A record 178 backpacks full of school supplies have been donated to the Eau Claire Area School District for its Adopt-a-Backpack program, with more donations expected to come.
As part of the program, the district provides backpacks that have supply lists in them. Community members pick up the bookbags, fill them with school items, and them give back to the district for a student to enjoy.
A school official said receiving this many donations this year is a great surprise.
"The fact that we had even more than we ever have is a testament to how wonderful our community members are, and how much they want to see our community thrive as a whole, and part of that is making sure that all our community members have what they need, especially for education," said Dani Grahm, the homeless and foster care program coordinator for the ECASD.
Graham said there is more of a need for school supplies this year than in years past.
This could be for a variety of reasons, such as parents losing a job, medical issues, or other financial reasons.
If you would like to help out, there are still some backpacks waiting to be filled.
You can pick them up at the district office on 500 Main Street in downtown Eau Claire.