How local schools are handling future snow days

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW)- Many area school districts took what is considered a "traditional snow day" on Thursday, but will students have to make up those days at a later time?
At the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, administrators built in two snow days into the calendar, but as of Thursday, they have already had four.
School officials said students will tentatively make those days up on April 10, which was originally a scheduled day off, and June 5, the Monday after the original last day of school. Future snow days would likely be made up later.
For Eau Claire Area School District students, Thursday was the last traditional snow day. Future snow days will be virtual learning days instead so that they don't have to make them up later in the school year.
"Our families have communicated they do want a distinct stop to the school year for their planning," Eau Claire superintendent Mike Johnson said. "Our summer programming opportunities kick off very early in June, too."
Students in the Altoona School District still have one more snow day after Thursday. Then, they will transition to virtual learning for any weather closings after using their last snow day.