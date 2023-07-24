How to donate school supplies to students amid cost increase

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As families are getting ready for the start of the school year, one way to show your support for local students is through WESTconsin Credit Union’s 15th annual back to school drive.
Here’s how it works: there is a box in front of every location in western Wisconsin. You can drop off any school supplies from pencils to notebooks and more. The donations will be distributed to 14 different area schools and community groups to help local students.
The Vice President at the Eau Claire WESTconsin location, Erika Schorbahn, said their goal is to help the community during a supply-cost increase.
"We know that this can be a hard time economically for many families and students. At WESTconsin, we want to inspire better and help those students focus on being the best they can be, not on the cost of school supplies,” Schorbahn said.
She said if you don’t have any supplies to donate, they also accept monetary donations. The back to school drive ends on August 5.
In the Chippewa Valley, there are locations on Clairemont Avenue, Bluestem Boulevard in Altoona, and Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls.