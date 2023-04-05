'It comes down to equity in funding': Eleva-Strum Superintendent on referendum passage

STRUM (WQOW) - Officials of the school district of Eleva-Strum say their students will continue to receive a quality education thanks to an operational referendum that narrowly passed after Tuesday night's election.
"I am thrilled that the residents of Eleva and Strum and surrounding areas in our municipalities have once again supported this," said district superintendent Cory Kulig.
The referendum was seeking $700,000 annually for three years starting with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year. It passed by only ten votes.
Kulig said the money will help the district attract and retain staff, maintain educational programming, and update district facilities. He also said the district's operational costs are not being met by the state.
"The time has come for low-revenue districts like ourselves and other across the state, and not have to go back to our voters and ask every two, three, four years for additional operational cost funds when other districts aren't forced to do that because they get a high-revenue limit authority per member [student]," Kulig said. "It comes down to equity in funding."
Kulig said the district receives the minimum of $10,000 per student toward a revenue limit, while other school districts in and around the Eau Claire area receive one, two, or three thousand more per student to educate in the same manner.
If the next state budget passes this summer, Kulig hopes to see changes that make school funding more equitable.