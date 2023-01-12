 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancers outlast Beavers in double OT, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
011223 Immanuel Lutheran Augusta bbb

The Lancers prevailed 70-66 while the Crickets won 80-76 on Thursday.

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 66 (double overtime) - Rutz (ECI): 21 points; Havemeir (ECI): 14 points; Jacobs (AUG): 26 points; King (AUG): 21 points

Whitehall 87, Independence 45

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20

Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49 (overtime)

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76 - Kelly (FC): 20 points; Vollrath (FC): 17 points; Mittermeyer (MCD): 28 points; Huss (MCD): 21 points

Bloomer 58, Thorp 49

Colby 68, Neillsville 61

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Glenwood City 44

Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49

Heart o' North Conference

Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Cumberland 54, Hayward 45

Nonconference

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56

Heart o' North Conference

Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34

Nonconference

McDonell Central 68, Mondovi 40

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 6, Rice Lake 2

Chippewa Falls 14, River Falls 2

Hudson 3, Menomonie 0

The Cardinals swam past the Mustangs, 89-74, Thursday night in Chippewa Falls.

Boys high school swimming and diving

Chippewa Falls 89, Menomonie 74

The Cardinals scored 134.225 points Thursday to win its home triangular meet.

Girls high school gymnastics

Chippewa Falls Triangular

1. Chippewa Falls, 134.225

2. Hudson, 126.525

3. Menomonie, 115. 250

Boys high school wrestling

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 43, Eau Claire Memorial 28 - recap here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you