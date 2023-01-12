Lancers outlast Beavers in double OT, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 66 (double overtime) - Rutz (ECI): 21 points; Havemeir (ECI): 14 points; Jacobs (AUG): 26 points; King (AUG): 21 points
Whitehall 87, Independence 45
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20
Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49 (overtime)
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76 - Kelly (FC): 20 points; Vollrath (FC): 17 points; Mittermeyer (MCD): 28 points; Huss (MCD): 21 points
Bloomer 58, Thorp 49
Colby 68, Neillsville 61
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Glenwood City 44
Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49
Heart o' North Conference
Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Cumberland 54, Hayward 45
Nonconference
Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56
Heart o' North Conference
Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34
Nonconference
McDonell Central 68, Mondovi 40
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 6, Rice Lake 2
Chippewa Falls 14, River Falls 2
Hudson 3, Menomonie 0
Boys high school swimming and diving
Chippewa Falls 89, Menomonie 74
Girls high school gymnastics
Chippewa Falls Triangular
1. Chippewa Falls, 134.225
2. Hudson, 126.525
3. Menomonie, 115. 250
Boys high school wrestling
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 43, Eau Claire Memorial 28 - recap here