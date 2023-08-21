 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Law enforcement shares tips if your child is walking or biking to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Crosswalk in CF
Sam Fristed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The new school year is inching closer and if your kids plan on walking or biking to class, local law enforcement has some safety tips to share.

Officer Brian Flug is a School Resource Officer with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. He said the most important tip for students who plan to walk or bike: be aware of your surroundings.

He also recommends kids use sidewalks and wear safety gear, like helmets, if biking. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids be at least 10 years old to walk or bike to school alone.

Flug said parents should plan safe routes with their kids before the year starts, especially with an increase in traffic.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen a huge increase in parents or guardians that are dropping off and or picking up their students so the amount of traffic volume around the schools has definitely increased over the past couple of years," he said.

Flug said if you're driving your kids to school, be alert not only for pedestrians but also for school buses. He added to report suspicious activity near bus stops if you see it.

