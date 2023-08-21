Law enforcement shares tips if your child is walking or biking to school

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The new school year is inching closer and if your kids plan on walking or biking to class, local law enforcement has some safety tips to share.
Officer Brian Flug is a School Resource Officer with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. He said the most important tip for students who plan to walk or bike: be aware of your surroundings.
He also recommends kids use sidewalks and wear safety gear, like helmets, if biking. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids be at least 10 years old to walk or bike to school alone.
Flug said parents should plan safe routes with their kids before the year starts, especially with an increase in traffic.
"Over the last couple of years, we've seen a huge increase in parents or guardians that are dropping off and or picking up their students so the amount of traffic volume around the schools has definitely increased over the past couple of years," he said.
Flug said if you're driving your kids to school, be alert not only for pedestrians but also for school buses. He added to report suspicious activity near bus stops if you see it.