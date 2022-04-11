 Skip to main content
Menomonie, North softball earn sweeps, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
041122 Menomonie Eau Claire Memorial softball

(WQOW) - Monday's local prep scores

High school softball

Menomonie 15, Eau Claire Memorial 5 (5 innings) - game 1

Menomonie 11, Eau Claire Memorial 6 - game 2

Eau Claire North 8, River Falls 0 - game 1

Eau Claire North 19, River Falls 5 (5 innings) - game 2

Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 1 (5 innings) - game 1

Chippewa Falls 7, Hudson 3  - game 2

Altoona 3, Bloomer 2 - Spindler (ALT): 3-4, walkoff HR, CG with 8K, 4H; Higler (BLOOM): 2-4, 2b

Cadott 13, Owen-Withee 0 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 9, Elmwood/Plum City 7

Fall Creek 13, Cochrane-Fountain City 0 (6 innings)

Thorp 14, Gilman 0 (5 innings)

Boyceville 11, Spring Valley 0

High school baseball

Eau Claire Regis 12, Prairie Farm 2 (5 innings)

Altoona 11, Sparta 4

Augusta 10, Cadott 6

Bloomer 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (5 innings)

Durand 12, Glenwood City 1 (5 innings)

Spring Valley 5, Boyceville 3

Elk Mound 11, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)

Girls high school soccer

Chippewa Falls 5, SPASH 0

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1

Boys high school golf

McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt match in Bloomer - full recap here

High school track and field

Fall Creek teams sweep Altoona Invite - full recap here

College baseball

UW-Whitewater 11, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1

UW-Eau Claire 12, UW-Whitewater 11 - game 2 - full recap here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

