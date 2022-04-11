Menomonie, North softball earn sweeps, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local prep scores
High school softball
Menomonie 15, Eau Claire Memorial 5 (5 innings) - game 1
Menomonie 11, Eau Claire Memorial 6 - game 2
Eau Claire North 8, River Falls 0 - game 1
Eau Claire North 19, River Falls 5 (5 innings) - game 2
Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 1 (5 innings) - game 1
Chippewa Falls 7, Hudson 3 - game 2
Altoona 3, Bloomer 2 - Spindler (ALT): 3-4, walkoff HR, CG with 8K, 4H; Higler (BLOOM): 2-4, 2b
Cadott 13, Owen-Withee 0 (5 innings)
Elk Mound 9, Elmwood/Plum City 7
Fall Creek 13, Cochrane-Fountain City 0 (6 innings)
Thorp 14, Gilman 0 (5 innings)
Boyceville 11, Spring Valley 0
High school baseball
Eau Claire Regis 12, Prairie Farm 2 (5 innings)
Altoona 11, Sparta 4
Augusta 10, Cadott 6
Bloomer 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (5 innings)
Durand 12, Glenwood City 1 (5 innings)
Spring Valley 5, Boyceville 3
Elk Mound 11, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)
Girls high school soccer
Chippewa Falls 5, SPASH 0
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1
Boys high school golf
McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt match in Bloomer - full recap here
High school track and field
Fall Creek teams sweep Altoona Invite - full recap here
College baseball
UW-Whitewater 11, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1
UW-Eau Claire 12, UW-Whitewater 11 - game 2 - full recap here