Name change policy sparks controversy in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - The current point of contention within the Rice Lake Area School District (RLASD) is policy section 347.2: Procedures for Handling Student Name Changes.
The policy on the table requires a minor student wishing to change their legal name, as it appears on school documents and records, to first receive permission to do so from their parent or legal guardian.
School board President Keven Jensen told News 18 the policies aren't changing, rather, they are making the current ones official.
However, that policy has drawn criticism from parents of transgender students and LGTBQA+ advocates, who protested outside of Monday's school board meeting.
"It seems to be easily forgotten that many students who attend this school do not feel safe or loved in their own homes," said Lauren Faulkner, an alumnus who spoke at the meeting.
According to the Trevor Project, transgender and LGBTQA+ children are over four times as likely to commit suicide than their peers.
"There will be children who now have to go into the closet, who now may die; whose lives may end because of a policy like this," said Mary Hoeft, a grandmother in the RLASD.
Hoeft is also the founder of the Rainbow Alliance at UW-Eau Claire Barron County. She said schools are often outlets where kids feel more comfortable expressing themselves than they do at home.
Some parents spoke up at the meeting, saying they fear education will be compromised.
"When transgender students and students who don't conform to gender stereotypes feel threatened, that is when academics will suffer," said Ken Hood. "Kids that don't have the support they need are the ones who fall through the cracks."
Many parents voiced their support of the policy as well.
"This will be a step in the right direction and bring about transparency, honesty, and openness," said Jerry Miller.
Other parents said they felt it would be wrong for parents to not be involved in such decisions with their children. One community member compared consenting to a name change to consenting to a field trip.
During the meeting, about eight people spoke for the change. Three spoke against it. The Rice Lake School Board may vote on this policy at their next meeting on October 10.