Spaghetti fundraiser Tuesday for new Roosevelt Elementary playground

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Roosevelt Elementary School is inviting the public to enjoy a spaghetti meal next week as part of fundraising for a new playground.
Roosevelt in Eau Claire is partnering with Good Shepherd Church this coming Tuesday, in hopes of raising $3,000 to $5,000 to put toward the playground. This fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the church basement.
Besides the meal, there will be other fundraising activities such as a silent auction.
So far, the school has raised about $60,000, but need to reach $90,000 to make the playground a reality.
"I'm proud of this school for how much they have raised in such a short amount of time, and so we are hoping that this spaghetti feed will kind of help push us toward where we need to get to for this second phase," said Taylor Nowak, a parent of a Roosevelt student, "so that the children that are currently going to the school get to benefit from this playground, because they have done a lot of work fundraising on their own."
You can learn more about the spaghetti dinner here.