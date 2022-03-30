 Skip to main content
Summer school attendance may return to prepandemic levels this year

(WQOW) - Summer school could be returning in full force this year after plummeting in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

After a nearly decade-long rise in summer school enrollment from 2009 to 2019, enrollment dropped by 57% as the pandemic began, a major strain for families who depend on the summertime child care.

Explanations submitted to the Department of Public Instruction unanimously point to COVID-19 restrictions for the decline. Districts reported canceling or offering fewer classes in 2020, or shifting to a virtual environment.

Summer of 2021 saw a considerable rebound in summer school students. Enrollment returned to about 88% of what it was in 2019.

That recovery is continuing, but the enrollment shortfall compounds with evidence that academic achievement gaps increased during the previous two years, remaining a concern to educators and parents.

