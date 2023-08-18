Teacher positions proposed for students with disabilities

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Two staff positions that could help students with disabilities are up for consideration and a vote at an upcoming Chippewa Falls school board meeting.
The two positions are a teacher for the visually impaired, and a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing.
The teachers will be a part of an agreement to be shared between the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Menomonie School District.
These teachers could help with mobility, assistive technology, and increased access to learning material.
"They sit down with teachers, family, that's appropriate to the student and design an individualized plan of what supports are needed," said Tim Johnson of the CFAUSD.
While the school did not want to release the number of students that the new positions would be helping due to security and privacy concerns, Johnson said that these teachers could help a small number of students.
The district will pay around $43,000 for the teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing students, and close to $85,000 for the teacher for the visually impaired students. The teacher for the visually impaired students costs more for two reasons: The first is that the position just costs more money. The second reason is that the CFAUSD is going to use the teacher for visually impaired students for more time than the teacher for the hard of hearing students.
The board will vote on the positions next Tuesday.