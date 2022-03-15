Threat to Chippewa Falls Middle School "not credible"

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A reported threat to the Chippewa Falls Middle School was deemed "not credible" by law enforcement and school officials.
According to a release from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, a student overheard another student making a gun threat for Tuesday. That student notified a teacher via email, who notified district officials, who then notified the police.
Law enforcement and school officials deemed the threat not credible at 11:05 Monday night after interviewing multiple students.
One student will not be at school until further notice. The name of that student is not being released.
The middle school and all district activities will run as scheduled Tuesday.