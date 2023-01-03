Three new-comers running for Eau Claire School Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four have filed the paperwork necessary to appear on the ballot for Eau Claire School Board this spring, three of which would be new if elected to the board.
The Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday that Frankie Bowe, Jarrett Dement, and Sally A. Huffey filed paperwork to appear on the ballot. Also on the ballot will be Lori Bica, who is currently vice president of the board.
Board member Phil Lyons, whose term expires this spring, filed a notification of noncandidacy.
Because there are four running for the school board and two will be elected in April, there will not be a primary in the spring to narrow the field.