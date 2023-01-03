 Skip to main content
.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.

Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Three new-comers running for Eau Claire School Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four have filed the paperwork necessary to appear on the ballot for Eau Claire School Board this spring, three of which would be new if elected to the board. 

The Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday that Frankie Bowe, Jarrett Dement, and Sally A. Huffey filed paperwork to appear on the ballot. Also on the ballot will be Lori Bica, who is currently vice president of the board.

Board member Phil Lyons, whose term expires this spring, filed a notification of noncandidacy. 

Because there are four running for the school board and two will be elected in April, there will not be a primary in the spring to narrow the field. 

