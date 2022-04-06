Voters approve several rural school district referendums

(WQOW) - Several referendums that passed Tuesday night will help rural schools continue to operate.
Voters have approved referendum questions that will help several rural school districts with operational and maintenance costs.
56% of residents voted in favor of New Auburn School District's referendum. In it, the district asked for $400,000 a year for the next three school years to address a budget deficit.
"We're very appreciative that our community has supported this effort," said New Auburn district administrator Scott Johnson.
Johnson said there's a projected deficit because of a recent decline in enrollment.
"Recently we conducted a survey of parents who had pulled students out of school to find out reasons why," Johnson said. "And we learned some feelings that the parents had regarding our curriculum and instruction and things like that, that they felt could be improved, even creating a safer school climate."
In response, last summer the district hired an academic success coordinator, an additional principal, and purchased new materials to upgrade their curriculum and instruction, so the money will be used to maintain the staff and services they already have.
"We're at a place where we're starting to see the gains, the educational gains for those changes," Johnson said. "And we really were asking people to let us have the authority to keep our budget where it's at because we're getting where we want to be."
Over in the Ladysmith School District, voters approved two referendums. The first one asked residents for $600,000 a year for the next five years.
The second asked voters if the district should borrow and spend $21 million on a school addition and a new gymnasium, as well as other projects including safety improvements and building upgrades.
"We are super excited over here in Ladysmith to have both questions passed. It means a lot for the students. It means a lot for the staff. And it really means a lot for the entire community," said Laura Stunkel, superintendent of the Ladysmith School District.
At the Lake Holcombe School District, voters approved by 66% a referendum for $875,000 per year for the next three years.
Lake Holcombe officials said it is the fourth consecutive three-year referendum they have had.
Gilman School District's referendum also passed with 62% of the vote, approving funds for the next four school years: $700,000 for the next school year, $800,000 for the following year, and $900,000 for the two years after that.