Emmy nominations 2022: See if your favorite shows made the list

It was a good morning for the cast and creative teams of "Succession" and "Ted Lasso."
The shows on Tuesday earned several nominations in the major categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which will be held September 12.
"Succession" earned a nomination for best drama as well as acting nominations for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and multiple supporting nominations.
"Ted Lasso" earned a nomination for best comedy and cast members Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham were among those who earned individual nominations in acting categories.
See below for a list of nominees in several top categories.
Outstanding drama series
"Better Call Saul"
"Euphoria"
"Ozark"
"Severance"
"Squid Game"
"Stranger Things"
"Succession"
"Yellowjackets"
Outstanding comedy series
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
"What We Do in the Shadows"
Outstanding limited series
"Dopesick"
"The Dropout"
"Inventing Anna"
"Pam & Tommy"
"The White Lotus"
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth, "The Staircase"
Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"
Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"
Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"
Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding reality/competition series
"The Amazing Race"
"Top Chef"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
"The Voice"
"Nailed It!"
Outstanding variety talk series
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
