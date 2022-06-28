Fourth of July festivities throughout the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire
There will be a firework show at Carson Park at 10 p.m. on July 4. Visit Eau Claire has a list of the best places to view the show. Before the fireworks there will be an Express Game beginning at 5:05 p.m., and before that game there will be food trucks, a beer garden and music in the park beginning at noon as part of the Caron Park Experience.
Altoona
Altoona is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 2. The festivities will be at Cinder City Park with gates opening at 5 p.m. The event is free and includes kickball and bean bag tournaments, as well as races, and giant inflatable bouncy houses. Click here for more.
Chippewa Falls
There will be a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 immediately following live music from Bear Creek Band and Mark Croft at Riverfront Park. Music begins at 6 p.m.
Menomonie
Fireworks will take off over Lake Menomin on Saturday, July 2. People are encouraged to enjoy the show from Wakanda Beach. But these are not the only fireworks you can see this weekend. On Friday there will be a firework show after the races at Red Cedar Speedway. Also happening over the weekend, the Dunn County Historical Society will be hosting an 'Old Fashioned Fourth' with the museum being open for free on July 3.
Stanley
The Stanley Independence Day Celebration will take place at Chapman park on Saturday, July 2. Starting at 2 p.m. the park will host a truck pull and rodeo among other fun summer activities. The night will end with a firework show at dusk.
Augusta
There will be plenty of events hosted by the Lion's Club in Augusta on Saturday, July 2. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. will be a Run for the Bacon 5k to benefit the Augusta Area Alliance. There will also be a local history exhibit at the Main Street Gym, and over at Lion's Field there will be games, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, demo derby, among other events leading up to fireworks at dusk.
Chetek
Chetek will host its annual Liberty Fest from July 1 through July 4. The weekend will include sports tournaments, water ski shows, craft fairs, street dances, and on Monday night the firework show will take place over Lake Chetek.
Mondovi
Mondovi will hold two parades on July 4. The first, a kiddie parade, will begin at 12:30 and the Grand Parade will start at 2 p.m. At dusk, the firework show can be viewed over Mirror Lake. On Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. there will be a Past in the Park presentation by the Mondovi Historical Society.