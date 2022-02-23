Don Henning announces candidacy for sheriff

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Don Henning became the first candidate so far to announce his bid for Eau Claire County Sheriff on Wednesday.
Henning is currently a detective with the Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for 27 years.
He said his current focus as a detective is crimes against children, but he's ready to serve his entire community as sheriff.
"Its been kind of in my plan for some time, I feel that I've really enjoyed my time and it's been a tremendous experience working here in the county," Henning said. "I grew up in Eau Claire County...and I'm confident that I have the skill set and the ability to lead our agency."
He added he's worn many other hats during his time in Eau Claire, he's been a reserve police officer, served on the Poverty Summit, worked in area jails, and assumed leadership roles during his many years volunteering with Township Fire Department.
Elections for sheriff will be held in November.