Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Fire Department applying for federal grant to increase staffing

Eau Claire Fire Department Trucks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department is taking steps to solve staffing issues after coming off what they say was one of their busiest years.

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council voted to allow the Fire Department to apply for the SAFER grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

If they were awarded this grant, the Fire Department could hire six new firefighters at their station on Golf Road.

Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said that station is currently understaffed. That location is also a combination station, with both a fire truck and an ambulance.

What that means is there are only three staff members available at once to respond to emergency calls, and when those calls do come in, it's all hands on deck.

So if they need to take the ambulance out, the station is left empty and the other emergency vehicle unmanned.

Other departments that may be farther away or even mutual aid organizations would then be responsible for any more emergencies that may come through.

Bertrang says this is an increasingly pressing issue, as Eau Claire's south side continues to grow.

"There does not seem to be an end in sight for that, with many developments planned so having adequate staffing to respond to emergencies is a very big issue for us right now and for the foreseeable future," Bertrang said.

Since their request to City Council passed, they say they hope to get their application in by the end of this week.

Bertrang said they could learn if they were approved sometime this summer, and that recruitment would begin immediately.