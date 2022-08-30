Jefferson Award Winner: Don Bredle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is trading his retirement for service to his community. To him, it's a full-time job with rewards you can't put a price tag on.
Eau Claire resident Don Bredle is one busy guy.
"I started volunteering with Meals on Wheels about 6 years ago," said Bredle. "I figured 'heck, I can drive and follow a road map.'"
So, that's what he did.
"People are so thankful to get these meals and for some of them it's some of the little human interaction they get during the day," said Bredle. "I mean there's been real deep friendships made with some of the recipients."
Bredle retired 8 years ago as a professor of exercise science at UW-Eau Claire. Now, he's using his free time to give back.
"My motivation is just to live out my Christian faith," said Bredle. "I am here to love God and help people."
In addition to delivering meals, Bredle also helps maintain the grounds at Cedarcreek Church. Not to mention, he frequently utilizes his ability to build.
"I am fortunate enough to have learned carpentry skills as a young man. But the skills for carpentry are still very much in demand and especially when I don't charge for labor. So, the phone never stops ringing," added Bredle.
Bredle uses his skills to help at The Hub in Lake Hallie. He also volunteers with Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.
"I worked with Habitat for Humanity for 35 years now, in Birmingham, Alabama, Kent, Ohio, and then, Eau Claire."
He's aided in the construction of homes in Mondovi and Boyceville. He has even helped remodel homes in Eau Claire. Aside from that, he's been involved in the future Collective Arts Center in downtown Eau Claire and he even sings in the Collective Choir.
"To me it's part of how to live. If I have the time and the energy and the ability, I better be doing something like this."
His list of volunteer work doesn't end there. Bredle has also volunteered with Tower Ridge during the ski season, 'We Care Eau Claire', Beacon House, Bolton Refuge and more. He's gone on several mission trips. Bredle is also learning Ukrainian, with hopes of helping the war-stricken country rebuild one day.