Badgers hoops: Ben Carlson transferring, Davis announcing future plans Thursday

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team may lose two players in two days.
Sophomore forward Ben Carlson announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he has entered his name in the transfer portal.
March 30, 2022
Carlson played in 32 games this season and averaged nine minutes per contest.
Johnny Davis, another sophomore, plans to share his future plans Thursday on ESPN's NBA Today show, which airs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a finalist for both the Wooden and Naismith national player of the year awards, is likely a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.
Matthew Mors announced his plans to transfer last week.