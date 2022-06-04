Blue Angels rock the Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show took off at noon on Saturday June 4.
There was so much to see and do, with several historic and more modern aircraft of all kinds on display, but it was clear that the Blue Angels aerobatic jet team stole the show.
The group of six F/A-18 Super Hornets electrified the crowd with precision maneuvers and breathtaking rolls and turns.
The gates at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport re-open Sunday June 5 at 8:30, with the show beginning at noon.
