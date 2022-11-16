Blugolds bring experience back to XC nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire athletes will compete at this weekend's 2022 NCAA DIII Cross Country National championships, and for many, it's not their first rodeo.
UWEC's women's team will run at nationals for the fifth straight season as a team. The Blugolds have become perennial qualifiers, gaining valuable experience each year.
This year's race is in a new location, but the ladies still know what to expect.
"Everyone's returning from nationals, we just have two freshman coming in," said Naomi Long, UWEC senior runner. "We all kind of know how it is, kind of like a marathon is how I'd describe it. Just a herd, you know there's always people around you."
"I think they're confident," said Dan Schwamberger, UWEC head cross country coach. "They've been there before and they're excited. We try not to really reinvent the wheel, just try to keep doing what we've been doing."
The national championships take place on Saturday at Michigan State University. UWEC's men's team did not qualify as a whole, but Mason Shea will represent the Blugolds as the lone individual qualifier for the men's race.
