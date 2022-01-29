City of Altoona hosts second U.S. Crokicurl Championships

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The City of Altoona hosted the second U.S. Crokicurl Championships on Saturday.
14 teams of two players faced off at the nation's first crokicurl rink at River Prairie Park.
Crokicurl is a combination of curling and the board game crokinole that features players pushing stones on an ice rink with rings to receive the highest number of points.
City officials said the Championships bring economic vitality and exciting new energy to the Chippewa Valley.
"We're the epicenter of crokicurl in the United States and we're so excited to host the second annual crokicurl championships here in Altoona, Wisconsin," said City of Altoona Assistant City Administrator Roy Atkinson.
Atkinson said the city is interested in hosting a crokicurl world championships in the future where athletes from countries like Canada, where the sport originated, would travel to Altoona to compete.
Teams competed in four rounds, including a consolation round, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday's champions received a glossy United States Crokicurl Champion belt.