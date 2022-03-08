Davis named Player of the Year, Gard Coach of the Year in Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WQOW) - Johnny Davis is the Big Ten Player of the Year and Greg Gard in the Big Ten Coach of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Davis is the fourth Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball player to receive the honor, joining Frank Kaminsky (2015), Alando Tucker (2007) and Devin Harris (2004).
Prior to the official conference Player of the Year award, four Badgers earned the Big Ten/Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball MVP award: Gene Englund (1941), John Kotz (1942), Glen Selbo (1947) and Don Rehfeldt (1950).
Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons. He is just the second coach in UW history to win the award, joining Bo Ryan, who was a four-time winner.
In addition, Brad Davison earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten All-Freshman team honors and Tyler Wahl was given All-Big Ten honorable mention.