Devine promoted to associate head coach of Blue Devils track and field

Jessica Devine
UW-Stout Athletics

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Jessica Devine has been promoted to associate head coach of UW-Stout's men's and women's track and field programs, the University announced Tuesday.

Devine is entering her fourth year with the teams. She has specialized in working with hurdlers and jumpers. Devine will help lead the programs alongside head coach Kyle Steiner.

Last season, Devine coached a total of five athletes to the national championship meets.

“I'm very grateful to Coach Steiner and honored to be given the opportunity to help lead our teams in a greater capacity," Devine said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this program, and of what our men and women have accomplished over the past few years.  I'm excited to see what the future has in store for our Blue Devils!” 

