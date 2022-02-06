Eau Claire flag football team represents Packers at Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, N.V. (WQOW) - A flag football team from Eau Claire represented the Green Bay Packers at the NFL FLAG Championships this weekend.
Northwest Wisconsin Champions, a team of 13- and 14-year old boys, advanced to Saturday's semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Rhode Island Ballhawks.
The 'Packers' team won every tournament play on Friday before going 1-1 on Saturday.
The Eau Claire team includes players Jaylyn Smith, Landen Atkisson, Mathew Poppe, Jake Lunde, Brayden Runstrom, Brody Tarbox and Brody Olson, as well as Coach Alex Mashak and Coach Art Bobby Diaz.
NFL FLAG serves youth athletes ages 4 to 17 years old across the country. NFL FLAG leagues are no contact, giving boys and girls of all abilities a chance to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment.
