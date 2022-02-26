 Skip to main content
Eau Claire gymnastics advances to state

  • Updated
Eau Claire Co-op's Emma Loen hugs head coach Michelle Johnson after completing her bars routine at the WIAA sectional meet in Marshfield on February 26, 2022.

MARSHFIELD (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team is heading back to state after a second place finish at its WIAA sectional meet on Saturday.

The co-op team scored 135.85 points, second behind Holmen High School's 139.325. Chippewa Falls High School finished fourth with 134.2 points.

Emma Loen led Eau Claire with a second place finish in the all-around competition. She won the balance beam exercise and finished second in the uneven bars excercise.

Full results from the meet are available here

Menomonie's Sobota qualifies for D2 state meet

Menomonie's Sophie Sobota qualified for the state meet on vault and floor during the Mustangs' fourth place finish at the Division 2 sectional meet in West Salem on Saturday.

Menomonie scored 134.725 points. Sparta High School won the meet with 141.9 points and West Salem also advanced as a team with a score of 139.775.

Full results from the meet are available here

