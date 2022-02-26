Eau Claire gymnastics advances to state

MARSHFIELD (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team is heading back to state after a second place finish at its WIAA sectional meet on Saturday.
The co-op team scored 135.85 points, second behind Holmen High School's 139.325. Chippewa Falls High School finished fourth with 134.2 points.
Emma Loen led Eau Claire with a second place finish in the all-around competition. She won the balance beam exercise and finished second in the uneven bars excercise.
Full results from the meet are available here
Menomonie's Sobota qualifies for D2 state meet
Menomonie's Sophie Sobota qualified for the state meet on vault and floor during the Mustangs' fourth place finish at the Division 2 sectional meet in West Salem on Saturday.
Menomonie scored 134.725 points. Sparta High School won the meet with 141.9 points and West Salem also advanced as a team with a score of 139.775.