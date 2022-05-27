Fall Creek tops Colfax for regional softball title

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Five runs in the first two innings helped the Fall Creek Crickets softball team beat the Colfax Vikings 9-4 and claim a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional title.
The Crickets will host the Cadott Hornets Tuesday in a Division 4 sectional semifinal.
"It's so fun playing with this team. We're really tight, and winning this is just bringing us even closer together," senior pitcher Sam Olson said afterward.
"We've been working really hard all season, working together and I'm just so proud of how far everyone has come," senior Catrina Cline added.
Five Cloverbelt Conference teams - Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, and Thorp- have reached the sectional tournament.
Other scores from Friday:
High school baseball
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Alma/Pepin 0 - game 1
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Alma/Pepin 1 - game 2; Lancers clinch outright conference title
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 13, Aquinas 7
Eau Claire Regis 6, River Falls 2 - Ramblers finish regular season 17-1
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 6, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 0