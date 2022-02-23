Find Wednesday's WIAA playoff scores here

(WQOW) - After winter weather postponed playoff action across the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, area girls basketball teams will open the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason on Wednesday.
You can find results from all games here
Boys and girls hockey teams continue their postseasons with sectional semifinals games on Wednesday.
You can find results from boys hockey games here
You can find results from girls hockey games here
Watch News 18's 10 PM Report for highlights from area teams.