 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Find Wednesday's WIAA playoff scores here

  • Updated
  • 0
112321 Superior Chippewa Falls girls basketball

Superior's Emma Raye defends a shot from Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig in the first half of a game at Chippewa Falls High School on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

(WQOW) - After winter weather postponed playoff action across the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, area girls basketball teams will open the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason on Wednesday.

You can find results from all games here

Boys and girls hockey teams continue their postseasons with sectional semifinals games on Wednesday.

You can find results from boys hockey games here

You can find results from girls hockey games here

Watch News 18's 10 PM Report for highlights from area teams.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags