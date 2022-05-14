From the Archive: A guide to paddleboarding as it becomes popular in the Chippewa Valley

Originally published on July 1, 2015
ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's a water sport that's giving outdoor enthusiasts the chance to ride the tides, either standing, kneeling or sitting, with the help of a paddle.
Paddleboarding is a sport that's almost like surfing, but with a paddle, and without the waves. It's becoming a major trend across the country.
"There's a small learning curve and it's really fun," said Jake Brunnquel with UW-Eau Claire's environmental adventure center. "It's really versatile too. You can fish on it. You can have two people on it. I've seen people put their dogs on them. It's a lot of fun and it's not all that hard."
A paddle paired with a board to keep you afloat is pooling with popularity in the Chippewa Valley.
"Put it in the water, grab the rails, find your sweet spot, so where the balance is, you stand up. And then you grab your paddle and you paddle. So it's real simple," Brunnquel said.
With growing interest in the water sport, UW-Eau Claire's environmental adventure center is offering for the first time this summer paddelboarding lesson to outdoor enthusiasts beyond their campus borders.
"I'm really looking forward to getting the foundational lessons," said Linda John with Visit Eau Claire. "I've thought about getting a paddleboard for a long time. I definitely will utilize the rental service because cost is one thing but also storage for them."
"It's very expensive and it's not very affordable to the mass amount of people. I couldn't afford it," Brunnquel said. "It's just a great opportunity for the university to give back to people."
UW-Eau Claire staff had their first practice with the lessons on Wednesday, training staff from Visit Eau Claire the fundamental basics of how to lay, stand and paddle.
"Don't worry," Brunnquel said. "They're much more stable than they look. It's a lot easier than it looks."