Hudson tops Memorial in 1 vs 2 showdown at Hobbs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Alex Pottratz scored two goals and the Hudson Raiders boys hockey team validated its No. 1 ranking with a 4-2 win over the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes at Hobbs Ice Arena on Thursday.
Hudson scored twice in the opening period as Matthew Mauer and Carter Mears found the back of the net.
In the second period, Memorial closed within 2-1 before Pottratz scored his first goal. Hudson led 3-1 after two periods.
Each side added a power play goal in the third period. Pottratz scored again before Peyton Platter tallied the final goal of the game.
Hudson improves to 8-1 in Big Rivers Conference play while Memorial drops to 7-2. Hudson won both meetings this season.
"Our compete level was better, it was closer to where it needs to be," Raiders head coach Davis Drewiske said. "I still think we have some stuff to improve on, but overall, it's a big win."
Memorial had won 11 straight games after losing to Hudson in early December. Head coach Mike Collins said his team needed to make better decisions earlier in the game.
"A little humble pie, maybe some good at this time of year. It's been a long time since we lost, now we got that out of the way and keep moving forward."
Memorial battles Rice Lake on Tuesday while Hudson faces River Falls.