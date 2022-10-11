Immanuel honors Joe Lau for 500 career wins as Lancers roll, other volleyball scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday proved a busy night of girls volleyball action in the Chippewa Valley, as multiple teams won big and Eau Claire Immanuel honored its longtime head coach, Joe Lau.
The Lancers took on the Gilmanton Panthers at home on Senior night, and before the game, Immanuel honored Lau with a plaque commemorating his recent milestone of 500 career wins. Lau was visibly touched by the gesture, shedding a few tears and waving in appreciation to the crowd.
Lau's squad roared out of the gate and never looked back on the night, besting Gilmanton in straight sets. More prep volleyball scores from around the area can be found below.
Osseo-Fairchild def. Greenwood, 3-0
Lincoln def. Whitehall, 3-1
Regis def. Owen-Withee, 3-0
Cadott def. Loyal, 3-0
Ashland def. Cameron, 3-2
Fall Creek def. Spencer, 3-0
Northwestern def. Cumberland, 3-1
Stanley-Boyd def. Gilman, 3-0
Elmwood-Plum City def. Elk Mound, 3-1