Memorial golf wins BRC battle at Lake Wissota

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Cole Fisher was the only player under par to earn medalist honors and the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys golf team won its second straight tournament with a victory at Lake Wissota on Tuesday.
Memorial finished with a team score of 147 to top Hudson High School (160). River Falls High School (161) finished third, followed by New Richmond High School (171), Eau Claire North High School (173), Chippewa Falls High School (175), Rice Lake High School (195) and Menomonie High School (199).
All five Memorial players finished in the top 10. Fisher carded a 1-under par 35 to finish first individually, edging teammate Will Schlitz (36). Parker Etzel and Ben Christenson (38) finished tied for sixth. Andrew Parrett (39) finished 10th.
New Richmond's Carson Kohlrusch and River Falls' duo of Matthew Marsollek and Trey Timm finished in a tie for third (37).
McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt clash at Hickory Hills
The McDonell/Regis boys golf team stayed hot in Cloverbelt Conference play by winning the Hickory Hills Meet Tuesday.
The Saints carded a team score of 158 to top Bloomer (174) and Cadott (194) and Osseo-Fairchild (198).
Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors for McDonell/Regis with a round of 37. His teammate Ben Biskupski finished second, one stroke back.
Here is a look at the top 10:
1. Andrew Bauer (M/R), 37
2. Ben Biskupski (M/R), 38
3. Jonah Bleskacek (BLOOM), 40
3. Isaac Petersilka (M/R), 40
3. Peter Weir (CAD), 40
6. Karsten Bergh (BLOOM), 41
7. Josh Brickner (M/R), 43
8. Carter Grill (M/R), 44
8. Bryce Kuula (FC), 44
8. Spencer Anderson (O-F), 44
Glenwood City wins Dunn-St. Croix opener
The Glenwood City Hilltoppers boys golf team won the first Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet of the season on Tuesday.
Glenwood City tallied a team score of 190 to edge Durand High School by five strokes. Colfax/Elk Mound finished third (203), followed by Spring Valley High School (232) and Mondovi High School (245).
Esdyn Swenby earned medalist honors with a 44.