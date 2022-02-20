Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits assistant Badgers coach, leads to brawl after game

MADISON (WKOW) -- Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after he disagreed with a timeout by Greg Gard following Sunday's game.
The conflict began when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Howard began exchanging words in the handshake line, at which point players and coaches began crowding around them.
In the post-game press conference, Gard said the encounter began when Howard confronted him in the handshake line, with Howard pointing at him, tapping his chest, and saying "I won't forget this." At this point, Gard tried to explain his reasoning for the timeout.
"There is no room, there is no space for conduct like that at any competition, much less a Big Ten competition," Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said in the press conference. McIntosh said he has already spoken to the commissioner personally, and expects that the league will take swift and aggressive action regarding the incident.