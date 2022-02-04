 Skip to main content
Mondovi basketball coach put on administrative leave

  • Updated
Mondovi basketball coach Collin Driggs

Mondovi Buffaloes head coach Collin Driggs talks to his team during a game against Elmwood/Plum City on December 17, 2021.

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Mondovi High School's girls basketball head coach has been placed on administrative leave.

Mondovi Middle/High School Principal Darin Gray told News 18 Friday that coach Collin Driggs was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday night. Gray did not comment on the reason for the move.

Gray, who previously coached the boys high school basketball team before becoming principal, is serving as interim head coach.

According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's website, Mondovi has a record of 8-16 this season (5-7 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play). Mondovi's next game is scheduled for Tuesday against Glenwood City High School.

