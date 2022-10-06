Regis rolls over Stanley-Boyd, clinches share of Cloverbelt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis rolled over another Cloverbelt Conference opponent on Thursday night with a 56-23 win over Stanley-Boyd.
It was the Zander Rockow show early on, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Two of them were rushing touchdowns, and one came on a missed field goal try from the Orioles that Rockow returned 93 yards for a touchdown.
The Ramblers took a 43-0 lead at halftime, before scoring 13 more points in the second half. The Orioles found a way to score late in the game but it was too little too late.
Regis remains undefeated at 7-0 with one week left in the regular season. With the win, Regis also clinches a share of the Cloverbelt Conference title. The Ramblers return to Carson Park Friday to wrap up the regular season against Neillsville/Granton.
Stanley-Boyd drops to 3-4 and 2-3 in Cloverbelt play. The Orioles need to win next Friday against Elk Mound at home to have a chance at making the postseason.