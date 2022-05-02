UWEC baseball blasts its way to wins over Finlandia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Marc Moll hit a grand slam and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team snapped its losing streak in a big way Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Finlandia University.
The Blugolds won the opening game 26-2 in seven innings at Bolling Field, ending its 10-game losing streak in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
UWEC won the second game 16-4, also in seven innings.
The teams will meet again Wednesday night at Carson Park to conclude the 4-game series.