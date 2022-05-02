 Skip to main content
UWEC baseball blasts its way to wins over Finlandia

  • Updated
  • 0
050222 Finlandia UWEC baseball Marc Moll

Marc Moll, center, celebrates with Blugolds head coach Charles Bolden after hitting a grand slam against Finlandia University at Bollinger Field on May 2, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Marc Moll hit a grand slam and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team snapped its losing streak in a big way Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Finlandia University.

The Blugolds won the opening game 26-2 in seven innings at Bolling Field, ending its 10-game losing streak in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

UWEC won the second game 16-4, also in seven innings.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

The teams will meet again Wednesday night at Carson Park to conclude the 4-game series.

