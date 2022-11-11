UWEC women open season with win over Wartburg

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jessie Ruden scored 30 points and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team opened the season with a 94-83 win over Wartburg College on Friday.
Tyra Boettcher added 22 points, while Kylie Mogen scored 21 at Zorn Arena.
UWEC led 19-13 after one quarter, but trailed 67-65 entering the final quarter.
The Blugolds host Bethel University on Saturday night.
Other college scores from Friday:
Women's hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, Northland College 1
Men's hockey
Augsburg University 3, UW-Eau Claire 1
UW-Stout 5, Lake Forest College 2
Wrestling
Johnson and Wales 25, UW-Eau Claire 13
Men's basketball
Hope College 74, UW-Stout 63