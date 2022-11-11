 Skip to main content
UWEC women open season with win over Wartburg

111122 Wartburg UWEC womens basketball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jessie Ruden scored 30 points and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team opened the season with a 94-83 win over Wartburg College on Friday.

Tyra Boettcher added 22 points, while Kylie Mogen scored 21 at Zorn Arena.

Box score

UWEC led 19-13 after one quarter, but trailed 67-65 entering the final quarter.

The Blugolds host Bethel University on Saturday night.

Other college scores from Friday:

Women's hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, Northland College 1

Men's hockey

Augsburg University 3, UW-Eau Claire 1

UW-Stout 5, Lake Forest College 2

Wrestling

Johnson and Wales 25, UW-Eau Claire 13

Men's basketball

Hope College 74, UW-Stout 63

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

