Week 9 Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11-player 

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7

River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19 - Wildcats clinch share of BRC

Hudson 30, New Richmond 20 - Raiders clinch share of BRC

Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7 - Cardinals on 5-game win streak

Coulee Conference

Westby 27, Altoona 12 - Norsemen clinch playoff spot, Railroaders finish 3-4 in conference

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Crickets end regular season 7-2

Mondovi 41, Durand-Arkansaw 8 - both teams are playoff bound

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13 - Beavers clinch playoff spot

Pepin/Alma 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14 - Eagles finish 9-0, 7-0 in conference

Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Whitehall 7

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City  - Cardinals win outright conference title

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14 - both teams are playoff bound

Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14 

Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14 - Lakers clinch playoff spot

Heart o' North Conference

Northwestern 22, Bloomer 6 - Tigers complete perfect conference season, Blackhawks finish 3-4 in conference

Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Cumberland 34, Cameron 15 - both teams are playoff bound

Lakeland Conference

Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14 - Panthers go undefeated in conference, both teams playoff bound

Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14

Osceola 15, Somerset 14

Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7

High school football - 8-player

Central Wisconsin - West

Bruce 64, New Auburn 0

Central Wisconsin - East

Greenwood 38, Lincoln 24

Gilman 64, Athens 16

Nonconference

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

College volleyball

(15) UW-Stevens Point 3, (13) UW-Eau Claire 1 - Blugolds now 4-1 in WIAC

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 5, Springfield Jr. Blues 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

