Week 9 Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football - 11-player
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19 - Wildcats clinch share of BRC
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20 - Raiders clinch share of BRC
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7 - Cardinals on 5-game win streak
Coulee Conference
Westby 27, Altoona 12 - Norsemen clinch playoff spot, Railroaders finish 3-4 in conference
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Crickets end regular season 7-2
Mondovi 41, Durand-Arkansaw 8 - both teams are playoff bound
Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13 - Beavers clinch playoff spot
Pepin/Alma 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14 - Eagles finish 9-0, 7-0 in conference
Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Whitehall 7
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City - Cardinals win outright conference title
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14 - both teams are playoff bound
Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14
Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14 - Lakers clinch playoff spot
Heart o' North Conference
Northwestern 22, Bloomer 6 - Tigers complete perfect conference season, Blackhawks finish 3-4 in conference
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Cumberland 34, Cameron 15 - both teams are playoff bound
Lakeland Conference
Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14 - Panthers go undefeated in conference, both teams playoff bound
Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14
Osceola 15, Somerset 14
Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7
High school football - 8-player
Central Wisconsin - West
Bruce 64, New Auburn 0
Central Wisconsin - East
Greenwood 38, Lincoln 24
Gilman 64, Athens 16
Nonconference
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
College volleyball
(15) UW-Stevens Point 3, (13) UW-Eau Claire 1 - Blugolds now 4-1 in WIAC
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 5, Springfield Jr. Blues 1