Wisconsin to face Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the 21st straight season, Wisconsin football is bowl eligible. They'll face Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27 on ESPN.
Wisconsin finished the regular season at 6-6 and will be making their second appearance in this bowl game when it was called the Copper Bowl in 1996. The Badgers won that game, 38-10.
The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be played at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wisconsin will be without starting QB Graham Mertz, who announced Sunday he is entering the transfer portal.