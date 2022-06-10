Bernard Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls opens for final season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — The Bernard Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls opened for its final summer season on June 10.
The pool will be open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and weekends from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission is $3 per person and two years and younger enter free. Season passes are also available for purchase.
The pool will remain open until August 12, when it is set to be shut down permanently. In April, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved a decision to close the pool due to crumbling infrastructure and staffing issues.
A petition was started by local residents shortly thereafter, but at the time of this posting, had only generated about 400 signatures.
The Bernard Willi Pool was dedicated in 1991 and is currently Chippewa Falls' only public pool.