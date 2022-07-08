Durand community pooling its resources as they plan $3 million project to build a new pool

DURAND (WQOW) - The pool in Durand was built back in the 1970's, and plans have been in the works for at least a decade to refurbish or replace it. This fall, the city is looking to finally make those plans a reality.
The plan is a complete demolition of the existing pool and rebuilding a new one at the same site, with tot slides, bubble jets, a climbing wall, and more accessibility for small children and those with disabilities.
To pay for it, the city’s pooling its resources. Durand Swim Club has secured $2 million, the school district is pitching in $275,000 and the city plans to foot the bill for the rest of the estimated $3 million cost.
Durand Public Works Director Matt Gilles said he is amazed at how the community has come together on projects like this.
“I want to give a shout out to the members of this community," Gilles said. "It’s amazing how much they have come forth and donated to these projects to help keep the taxes down and the levies down, but yet still supply all these amenities that most towns of 1900 Don’t have.”
Gilles also shared his thoughts on how the new pool would fit in with the modern sports facilities recently built in the same area.
“Coming into the town, we have all brand new amenities. Really, really nice facilities. So, that helped drive the decision that we want a new pool," Gilles said. "We don’t just want to have a renovated pool within this nice area that we have developed.”
Assuming everything goes according to plan, the city would like to start the project at the end of the summer swim season, and be ready to open the new pol in time for the 2023 summer.