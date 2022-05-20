Viral graphic shows how different swimsuit colors look under water

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spider-Man, unicorns, or Mario — choosing a swimsuit for your child is tough. Now though, a recent viral post is showing parents how the color of the swimsuit matters more than the print.
The graphic, created by Alive Solutions, shows how visible different color swimsuits are under water. Colors like orange or neon yellow can be seen better underwater than the blues and greens.
Christine Mohr with the Eau Claire Parks Department said this was not something she had considered before, but thinks it is a genius idea, and just another way for parents to keep their children safe while swimming.
Mohr said that while swimsuit color is one way to help keep kids safe, when it comes to swim safety, nothing trumps adult supervision.
"So supervising your kids, staying within an arms reach, because even one little trip one little fall can cause them to fall face first so nothing is going to trump staying within an arms reach and staying and supervising the child," she said.
Mohr said other things parents can do is make sure kids are coming out of the water about once an hour to relax, rehydrate and have sun screen re-applied. And having your kids go through swimming lessons is another way to keep them safe around the water.