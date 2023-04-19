Kidney donor helps save two lives through exchange program

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall
from today will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Friday was 774.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.9
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Kidney donor helps save two lives through exchange program

  • 0
Kidney donor helps save two lives through exchange program

Christy Russell is about seven weeks post-surgery from donating a kidney. She says recovery was rough at the start, but now she's back to normal, even back working out. Russell does not know the person who received her kidney. She said she was only told they live in Arizona. The person she tried to help directly is in Wisconsin.

 WISN

Click here for updates on this story

    FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WISN) -- Christy Russell is about seven weeks post-surgery from donating a kidney. She says recovery was rough at the start, but now she's back to normal, even back working out.

Russell does not know the person who received her kidney. She said she was only told they live in Arizona. The person she tried to help directly is in Wisconsin.

Last year, Russell saw Eric Warnke on WISN 12 News.

Eric, who is now 23 years old, had billboards around the state looking for a kidney donor.

"Hearing the story that night, something came over me and I was like, 'Wow, this is serious,'" Russell said.

Russell signed up to donate, thinking she'd help save Warnke's life.

In a way, she did.

Russell wasn't a match for Warnke, but she donated to someone else. In doing so, Warnke says the Paired Kidney Exchange program with the National Kidney Registry bumped him up the waiting list.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time for a kidney transplant is three to five years. Warnke is now expecting a call any day now to schedule surgery.

"I feel great," Warnke said. "Infinite amounts of gratitude, extremely grateful."

Russell, now possibly saving two lives, says she would choose the gift of life every time.

"I'm glad I did it," Russell said. "I don't have any regrets."

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you