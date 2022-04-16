From the Archive: Menard YMCA Tennis Center dedicated

Originally published April 4, 2018
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 60,000 square foot indoor tennis center by Carson Park is officially open, and John and Fay Menard gave the inaugural serve at Eau Claire's newest activities center.
"During the construction when it was kind of dingy and dark and then to come in here today when it's finally finished, the colors are beautiful, the lighting is beautiful, the building just has this open expansive feeling to it, you just go 'wow, this is neat,'" said John Menard.
Partnering businesses in the community joined the Menard family and the YMCA for the $10 million facility dedication and ribbon cutting.
"This moment, we've been waiting for forever," Fay Menard said.
YMCY staff say the organization has served the Eau Claire community for almost 140 years, and the new tennis center is an added bonus.
"It's really nice to have a state of the art first class facility that everybody can enjoy," John Menard said. "The young people coming up can learn more about tennis or more about just being recreational orientated."
Organizers are already hitting the ground running, with two tennis tournaments scheduled for this coming weekend.
John Menard said tennis is a sport anyone can ace.
"You don't have to be good, you don't even have to be good at all, I mean I'm living proof at that," he said. "You just have to be able to run around and relax and the idea is to hit the ball over the net."
He hopes people of all abilities and ages use the new courts and have a racket of a good time.
"Just come out, I hope other people can enjoy it as much as I do," John Menard said.